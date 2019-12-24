Global  

Christianity Today again slams Trump, raises issue of 'unconditional loyalty'

Reuters Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Christianity Today, the magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham, renewed its criticism of President Donald Trump in a new editorial that cited his "misuses of power" and asked fellow Christians to examine their loyalty to him, days after a controversial editorial that called for his impeachment.
News video: 'Tis The Season? Trump Slams Christian Magazine

'Tis The Season? Trump Slams Christian Magazine 00:42

 US President Donald Trump on Friday blasted evangelical Christian magazine 'Christianity Today.' The conservative publication was founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham. The influential magazine recently called in an editorial for Trump to be removed from office. On Thursday, it wrote that it...

