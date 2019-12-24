Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Teen wounded in Brighton Park shooting

Chicago S-T Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Teen Charged With Cutting Lights In Brighton Park [Video]Teen Charged With Cutting Lights In Brighton Park

Ald. Raymond Lopez hopes the felony charges against Pedro Arriaga send a message. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:15Published

Team Coverage: Shootout In Old Irving Park Ends With CPD Officer, Teen Shot, Suspect Dead [Video]Team Coverage: Shootout In Old Irving Park Ends With CPD Officer, Teen Shot, Suspect Dead

An officer and a teen are recovering after a police chase led to a shooting in Old Irving Park.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 04:14Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChiraqRadio

Chiraq Radio Teen wounded in Brighton Park shooting #chiraqradio #chiraq #killinois #chiraqmagazine 13 hours ago

ChiraqHomicide

Chiraq Homicide Teen wounded in Brighton Park shooting 13 hours ago

af7qp

Ken Clark RT @Diego4Change: "He was walking on a sidewalk... when he heard shots and felt pain. He suffered gunshot wounds to the feet and he took h… 1 day ago

Diego4Change

Diego Garcia ❼ "He was walking on a sidewalk... when he heard shots and felt pain. He suffered gunshot wounds to the feet and he… https://t.co/Jyx1zzSKDu 2 days ago

caitkfc

[email protected] RT @CSTbreaking: Teen wounded in Brighton Park shooting https://t.co/WsxbWQERVP 2 days ago

ChicagoNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Chicago Chicago (IL) Sun-Times: Teen wounded in Brighton Park shooting. More #Chicago #news - https://t.co/aC65uW8cEQ 2 days ago

CSTbreaking

Sun-Times Breaking Teen wounded in Brighton Park shooting https://t.co/WsxbWQERVP 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.