Steam On, Steamboat: The World's Tallest Active Geyser Has Another Record Year

NPR Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The world's tallest active geyser is Steamboat Geyser, in Yellowstone National Park. It's been on a real eruption streak lately and 2019 saw the most recorded eruptions in a calendar year.
News video: Steamboat Geyser at Yellowstone National Park Had A Record Breaking Year of Eruptions

Steamboat Geyser at Yellowstone National Park Had A Record Breaking Year of Eruptions 00:54

 The Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park has had another record year for eruptions and scientists are trying to figure out why. Veuer's Sam Berman has the full story.

World's tallest geyser breaks eruption record, stunning Yellowstone visitors, scientists

Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park blew past its yearly eruption record in 2019, shooting up water 47 times, indicating an active period.  
USATODAY.com

