New York Weather: 12/24 CBS2 Christmas Eve Morning Forecast

New York Weather: 12/24 Tuesday Morning Forecast CBS2's Elise Finch reports. Expect some colder temps than the lovely 57 we hit Monday. That was the normal for April 4th! So the 20s and 30s around the area will feel much colder by proximity to the warmth. Today's high: 42-47°.