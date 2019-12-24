New York Weather: 12/24 CBS2 Christmas Eve Morning Forecast
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () It's a quiet weather day, actually, it's a quiet weather stretch! No worries this week, save a few showers Friday night. But today, we're in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.
CBS2's Elise Finch reports. Expect some colder temps than the lovely 57 we hit Monday. That was the normal for April 4th! So the 20s and 30s around the area will feel much colder by proximity to the warmth. Today's high: 42-47°.
