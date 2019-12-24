Global  

Ex-Hawaii governor calls for Gabbard to resign

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Former Hawaii governor Neil Abercrombie on Monday called for long-shot presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard to resign from Congress after she voted "present" on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. (Dec. 24)
 
News video: Former Hawaii Governor To Tulsi Gabbard: Resign Your Seat Immediately

Former Hawaii Governor To Tulsi Gabbard: Resign Your Seat Immediately 00:40

 Former Democratic governor of Hawaii Neil Abercrombie on Monday slammed presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard. As she is running for president, Abercrombie said Gabbard is 'not able to do the job for the 2nd District.' He called on Gabbard to immediately resign from her seat in Congress so the state...

