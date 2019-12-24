Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

UNCC shooting victim Riley Howell immortalized as a Jedi by Star Wars creator Lucasfilm

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The T.C. Roberson High School graduate was fatally shot while protecting his classmates. Lucasfilm incorporated a character based on Howell's name.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Riley Howell, killed in UNCC shooting, to be immortalized as Star Wars Jedi https://t.co/iks1FvAL9y https://t.co/FuKn0co9qM 4 minutes ago

RomandoDixson

Romando UNCC shooting victim Riley Howell immortalized as a Jedi by Star Wars creator Lucasfilm https://t.co/8hwRZwi3sP By @mackensy via @asheville 26 minutes ago

headovmetal

HeadOvMetal 🌹🖤 UNCC shooting victim Riley Howell joins Star Wars universe | Charlotte Observer https://t.co/zZtLN6FN90 51 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Riley Howell, killed in UNCC shooting, to be immortalized as Star Wars Jedi https://t.co/LAEfOnuDod via @6abc https://t.co/q4tsog4bhT 2 hours ago

ABC11_WTVD

ABC11 EyewitnessNews Riley Howell, killed in UNCC shooting, to be immortalized as Star Wars Jedi https://t.co/o6vfQGl85f 2 hours ago

AfroBaseNg

Afro Base NG 🇳🇬 RT ComplexPop: Lucasfilm honors UNCC shooting victim and ‘Star Wars’ fan Riley Howell: https://t.co/GmscMF9shO https://t.co/4vOmw6OoyB 3 hours ago

100UBF

United Black Front RT ComplexPop: Lucasfilm honors UNCC shooting victim and ‘Star Wars’ fan Riley Howell: https://t.co/mdoXEwIo2Z https://t.co/QB16IxBKau 4 hours ago

tspedwards

Tricia S. Edwards UNCC shooting victim Riley Howell immortalized as a Jedi by Star Wars creator Lucasfilm https://t.co/qsG23vp5PY https://t.co/4ShAiZpNWc 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.