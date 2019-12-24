Global  

Somebody shot and killed a bald eagle. Indiana is offering a reward to find out who did it

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
It's a federal crime to kill bald eagles under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, punishable by up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
 
 Indiana authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a bald eagle.

Bald eagle dies of gunshot wound in Indiana, reward offered

A bullet struck a protected bald eagle in Indiana, leading to the bird’s death, officials said Sunday.
FOXNews.com

