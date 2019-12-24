Search for two children from Idaho takes an alarming turn

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The parents of two missing children from Idaho are now missing too, and the FBI thinks the kids are in serious danger. Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, haven't been seen for three months. Police believe their mother, Lori Vallow, and stepfather, Chad Daybell, could have answers if they can be found. Investigators say the children's disappearance could be connected to the death of Daybell's former wife. Errol Barnett reports.


