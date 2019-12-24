Global  

Church uses crop duster plane to bless entire town with 100 gallons of holy water

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Members of St. Anne Church in Cow Island, Louisiana enlisted the help of crop duster pilots to help spread blessings to the entire town.
 
It’s raining blessings! Crop duster drops holy water on town

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Roman Catholic church in Louisiana decided to disperse some blessings to a local town via crop dusters. According to a Facebook post...
Seattle Times

Rorate coeli désuper: Louisiana church blesses community from plane

Lafayette, La., Dec 24, 2019 / 10:08 am (CNA).- Father Matthew Barzare blessed 100 gallons of water on the Ember Saturday of Advent, which was then loaded into a...
CNA

