Enes Kanter: Boston Celtics' Turkish-born centre to play at Toronto Raptors on Christmas Day

BBC News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Boston Celtics Enes Kanter will play against the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Christmas Day - his first match outside of the US for more than a year.
News video: Maine Church To Open Christmas Day For Anyone In Need

 WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

Boston Mail Facility Processed Estimated 8 Million Letters On Busiest Day [Video]Boston Mail Facility Processed Estimated 8 Million Letters On Busiest Day

Boston's processing and distribution center expected Monday to be their peak day leading up to Christmas. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

NBA star Enes Kanter appears on Capitol Hill in support of Turkish human rights legislation [Video]NBA star Enes Kanter appears on Capitol Hill in support of Turkish human rights legislation

Turkish NBA Star Enes Kanter is teaming up with U.S. legislators to help advance human rights in his home country

Celtics laugh all the way to spoil Raptors' Christmas cheer

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 118-102 victory over Toronto on Wednesday, spoiling the Raptors' first Christmas Day game at home.
Brown scores 30, Celtics beat Raptors 118-102

TORONTO (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and the Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 118-102 Wednesday in the first Christmas Day...
