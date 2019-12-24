10 years to save planet Earth: Here are 6 imaginative climate change solutions



Recent related videos from verified sources Can we solve the mysteries of Earth's atmosphere? Earth’s atmosphere still holds many secrets for science, but with the latest satellite launches and long-running observations from the ground, we are now gathering far more and better quality data.. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 08:30Published 1 week ago Ozone layer recovery has slowed climate change SYDNEY — A new study from the University of New South Wales has found that in addition to allowing the ozone layer to recover, the Montreal Protocol has also slowed the rate of climate change by up.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:55Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this