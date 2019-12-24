Raw Video: Fire department gives away winter coats

Delaware Online Members of the Wilmington fire Department Local 1590 gave away more than 100 winter coats to children Monday as par… https://t.co/JF4Qrh9Zdf 47 minutes ago 𝕸𝖆𝖏𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖈 RT @Tommy_Slick: Carol Henke with the fire department gives us the details. #yyc https://t.co/lqp36VgpmW 17 hours ago Tom Ross Carol Henke with the fire department gives us the details. #yyc https://t.co/lqp36VgpmW 18 hours ago marcus welles Fire Sprinkler Station Mobile For homes and businesses without fire sprinklers https://t.co/T97e5u9qnR marcuswelles… https://t.co/YogzRWArUQ 1 week ago marcus welles Fire Sprinkler Station Mobile https://t.co/jkwva6tRZ4 For homes and businesses without fire sprinklers marcuswelles… https://t.co/l4T10aeUlK 1 week ago