Massachusetts police officers give special Christmas celebration to boy, 4, whose mom was murdered

A group of Massachusetts police departments came together over the weekend for a 4-year-old boy — whose mother was found murdered last month — to give him the ultimate Christmas celebration.



Recent related videos from verified sources Police At White Marsh Precinct Surprise Boy With Christmas Gifts Police At White Marsh Precinct Surprise Boy With Christmas Gifts Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:24Published 1 week ago Man shot dead in front of family on Christmas Eve named A man who was shot dead in front of his family near their Battersea home on Christmas Eve has been named as Swedish national Flamur Beqiri. The 36-year-old was found with gunshot injuries shortly after.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources California police department deliver special Christmas gift to son of fallen officer A California toddler who was spending his first Christmas without his police officer father got a special surprise from his late father’s colleagues.

FOXNews.com 6 days ago



Hero Western Australia police officer saves choking baby on Christmas Eve Police officers in Western Australia became a family's Christmas angels after saving a baby boy's life on Christmas eve.The distressed parents ran into the...

New Zealand Herald 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this