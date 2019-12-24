Global  

Massachusetts police officers give special Christmas celebration to boy, 4, whose mom was murdered

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Massachusetts police officers give special Christmas celebration to boy, 4, whose mom was murderedA group of Massachusetts police departments came together over the weekend for a 4-year-old boy — whose mother was found murdered last month — to give him the ultimate Christmas celebration. 
News video: Special Gift For Baby Singh

Special Gift For Baby Singh 00:47

 Officers spent part of their Christmas making the day a little brighter for a boy spending his first holiday without his dad.

