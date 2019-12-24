Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Arizona's Christmas 2019 storm

azcentral.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
A winter storm makes its way across Arizona during the days before Christmas 2019.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: White Christmas for Arizona?

White Christmas for Arizona? 02:52

 By: Jorge Torres The cloudy skies kept temperatures from reaching 70 in the Valley, and it's all ahead of the first of several winters storms to impact Arizona.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

First responder Christmas in Marana [Video]First responder Christmas in Marana

Fire fighters at North West Fire District celebrate the holidays with family, on the clock

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:03Published

Scattered Valley showers, White Christmas for high country [Video]Scattered Valley showers, White Christmas for high country

So far, rainfall amounts have generally been between 0.25"-0.50" in the Valley with higher amounts in the foothills.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:23Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.