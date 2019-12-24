SC McTrumpster ’Go Ahead And Fight Over Wine Caves’: MSNBC Reporter Says Trump Campaign Is Laughing At Democrats, Raking In Cash https://t.co/cqyjrFofHf 1 hour ago Thomas Boucher (aka Two Socks) RT @eileeneileenur: ‘Go Ahead And Fight Over Wine Caves’: MSNBC Reporter Says Trump Campaign Is Laughing At Democrats, Raking In Cash: #Win… 1 hour ago ConservativeLibrarian ‘Go Ahead And Fight Over Wine Caves’: MSNBC Reporter Says Trump Campaign Is Laughing At Democrats, Raking In Cash https://t.co/NjOuHOvn1R 3 hours ago ymaslavi ‘Go Ahead And Fight Over Wine Caves’: MSNBC Reporter Says Trump Campaign Is Laughing At Democrats, Raking In Cash… https://t.co/mkTO4GqZBm 3 hours ago Rajit ‘Go Ahead And Fight Over Wine Caves’: MSNBC Reporter Says Trump Campaign Is Laughing At Democrats, Raking In Cash… https://t.co/3P2fHcmZvZ 4 hours ago Rita_S ‘Go Ahead And Fight Over Wine Caves’: MSNBC Reporter Says Trump Campaign Is Laughing At Democrats, Raking In Cash… https://t.co/WaANmvGkwc 4 hours ago [email protected] MMA/boxing/News ‘Go Ahead And Fight Over Wine Caves’: MSNBC Reporter Says Trump Campaign Is Laughing At Democrats, Raking In Cash… https://t.co/ARVfotIQ2M 5 hours ago Mike F Go Ahead And Fight Over Wine Caves’: MSNBC Reporter Says Trump Campaign Is Laughing At Democrats, Raking In Cash https://t.co/QLc3DmhRmh 5 hours ago