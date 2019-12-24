Global  

‘Go Ahead And Fight Over Wine Caves’: MSNBC Reporter Says Trump Campaign Is Laughing At Democrats, Raking In Cash

Daily Caller Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
'When the [impeachment] inquiry was announced, the Trump campaign raised $5 million'
News video: Leaked Audio From Trump Campaign Adviser: GOP Relies On Voter Suppression

Leaked Audio From Trump Campaign Adviser: GOP Relies On Voter Suppression 00:37

 Business Insider reports leaked audio from a top adviser to Trump's 2020 re-election campaign has revealed damning information about the GOP. Justin Clark made the remarks at a November 21 event meeting of the Republican National Lawyers Association's Wisconsin chapter. Traditionally it's always...

Thanos Creator Jim Starlin Not Amused by Trump Campaign's 'Avengers' Ad | THR News [Video]Thanos Creator Jim Starlin Not Amused by Trump Campaign's 'Avengers' Ad | THR News

Thanos Creator Jim Starlin Not Amused by Trump Campaign's 'Avengers' Ad | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Democrats worry new trade deal may help Trump's reelection campaign [Video]Democrats worry new trade deal may help Trump's reelection campaign

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trade deal with President Donald Trump gave Democrats a crucial legislative victory. According to Politico, the victory comes as the GOP accuses Democrats of obsessing over..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MSNBC’s Ruhle: Why Are Dems Fighting Over a Wine Cave Fundraiser When Trump Is ‘Raising Money Hand Over Fist?’

MSNBC's *Stephanie Ruhle* today asked why Democrats are arguing over one candidate's "wine cave" fundraiser when President *Donald Trump* is raising tons of...
Mediaite

Trump campaign launches 'Democrats for Trump,' seeking disaffected liberals

The Trump reelection campaign is betting that “disaffected Democrats” have had enough of radical progressivism, launching the “Democrats for Trump”...
FOXNews.com


