Former Hawaii governor says Tulsi Gabbard should resign

CBS News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Neil Abercrombie said the Democrat's run for president is interfering with her job in Congress.
News video: Former Hawaii governor to Tulsi Gabbard: Resign your seat immediately

Former Hawaii governor to Tulsi Gabbard: Resign your seat immediately 00:40

 Former Democratic governor of Hawaii Neil Abercrombie on Monday slammed presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard.

Neil Abercrombie, former governor of Hawaii, is calling on Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to resign from her House seat for missing so many votes amid her run for the Democratic nomination for president.

Former Democratic governor of Hawaii Neil Abercrombie on Monday slammed presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard. As she is running for president, Abercrombie said Gabbard is 'not able to do the job for the..

Here's the latest for Tuesday December 24th: McConnell doesn't rule out impeachment trial witnesses; Satellite images raise concerns about North Korea; Former...
Ex-Hawaii governor calls for Gabbard to resign

Former Hawaii governor Neil Abercrombie on Monday called for long-shot presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard to resign from Congress after she voted "present" on...
