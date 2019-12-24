Former Hawaii governor says Tulsi Gabbard should resign

Neil Abercrombie, former governor of Hawaii, is calling on Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to resign from her House seat for missing so many votes amid her run for the Democratic nomination for president.

