Washington, 23 other states will get minimum wage hikes in 2020

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Washington and 23 other states will raise minimum wage levels in  2020, some with wage hikes of $1-an-hour or more. The federal minimum wage will stay at $7.25 an hour, where it has been since 2009. Democrats want a higher federal minimum. Senate Republicans have blocked a House-passed wage increase.
