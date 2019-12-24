NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 17

Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record. Following the New Orleans Saints' 38-28 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Michael Thomas has now officially caught 145..

Week 16: Joe B and Matt Bove break down the Bills' 24-17 loss to the Patriots The Bills are locked into the fifth seed after their 24-17 loss to New England. Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic discuss possible opponents, the Bills' kryptonite, and whether or not to.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 05:18Published 3 days ago