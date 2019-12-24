Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 17

Denver Post Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The race for the NFL playoffs is entering its final lap. Here's a look at how things could shake out.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record [Video]Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record

Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record. Following the New Orleans Saints' 38-28 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Michael Thomas has now officially caught 145..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

Week 16: Joe B and Matt Bove break down the Bills' 24-17 loss to the Patriots [Video]Week 16: Joe B and Matt Bove break down the Bills' 24-17 loss to the Patriots

The Bills are locked into the fifth seed after their 24-17 loss to New England. Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic discuss possible opponents, the Bills' kryptonite, and whether or not to..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 05:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17


Pro Football Talk

NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 16

The six NFC playoff teams might be set with a week to spare.
Denver Post


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.