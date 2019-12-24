Global  

Colorado Springs man reportedly robs bank, throws money into the air and yells, “Merry Christmas”

Denver Post Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
A 65-year-old man was arrested Monday after robbing a bank in downtown Colorado Springs, before reportedly walking outside, throwing the money into air and yelling, "Merry Christmas!"
