Colorado Springs man reportedly robs bank, throws money into the air and yells, “Merry Christmas”

A 65-year-old man was arrested Monday after robbing a bank in downtown Colorado Springs, before reportedly walking outside, throwing the money into air and yelling, "Merry Christmas!"

