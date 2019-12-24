Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

It takes a tech village to track Santa on Christmas Eve

Denver Post Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Depending on which country they’re from, the kids may ask about Father Christmas, Papa Noel, Saint Nick or Santa Claus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Santa sets off from Finland for his annual journey

Santa sets off from Finland for his annual journey 00:56

 Santa Claus departed from his home inside the Arctic Circle on Monday (December 23) to begin his annual journey around the world and deliver Christmas gifts to expectant children all over the globe.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Track Santa all the way to Colorado with Mike Nelson [Video]Track Santa all the way to Colorado with Mike Nelson

Track Santa all the way to Colorado with Mike Nelson and the Denver7 streaming app starting at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve!

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:15Published

Watch: Indoor sky-diving elf draws Christmas lottery numbers in windtunnel [Video]Watch: Indoor sky-diving elf draws Christmas lottery numbers in windtunnel

The elf showed off some killer acrobatics and collected some last-ditch letters for Santa Claus. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

It takes a tech village to track Santa on Christmas Eve

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — Depending on which country they’re from, the kids may ask about Father Christmas, Papa Noel, Saint Nick or Santa...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Christmas Eve weather, tracking Santa and what's open: 5 things you need to know Tuesday

The weather this Christmas Eve? It's not so frightful. Also, how to track Santa on Google and we'll tell you which stores are open and closed.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

baltsunworld

Sun Nation/World It takes a tech village to track Santa on Christmas Eve https://t.co/witeInxW8F 1 minute ago

SantaMariaTimes

Santa Maria Times Now in its 64th year, a popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries provides real-time online updates o… https://t.co/QpifrLVTOC 4 minutes ago

heralddispatch

The Herald-Dispatch For the 64th time, a wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries is providing real-time updates… https://t.co/69AOH1VCko 5 minutes ago

GFTrib_PDrake

Phil Drake RT @MontanaStandard: Now in its 64th year, a popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries provides real-time online updates on S… 5 minutes ago

v2aggie2

Vik Verma RT @NBCDFW: If it says it @OmniDallas in downtown Dallas, it must be true! Santa is coming! 🎅 🎁🎄Track him here: https://t.co/N7dX06jG44 @Om… 6 minutes ago

madisondotcom

madison.com Now in its 64th year, a popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries provides real-time online updates o… https://t.co/wVnAPKe5zk 6 minutes ago

VillagerEditor1

Jeff Forward RT @missoulian: Now in its 64th year, a popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries provides real-time online updates on Santa… 8 minutes ago

scj

Sioux City Journal Now in its 64th year, a popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries provides real-time online updates o… https://t.co/LHYnNw819M 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.