Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Colorado bank robber arrested after throwing money around while yelling 'Merry Christmas'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
An alleged bank robber in Colorado apparently wanted to spread some Christmas joy before he was arrested Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police searching for bank robber [Video]Police searching for bank robber

Collier County Deputies are searching for a robber who held up a Chase Bank in North Naples on Saturday. Deputies say a man walked up to a teller and handed a note demanding money. The teller gave the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Colorado Springs man reportedly robs bank, throws money into the air and yells, “Merry Christmas”

A 65-year-old man was arrested Monday after robbing a bank in downtown Colorado Springs, before reportedly walking outside, throwing the money into air and...
Denver Post

Bearded Colorado man robs bank, gifts money, yells 'Merry Christmas'

"He robbed the bank, came out, threw the money all over the place," one witness said.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gletham

gletham PR, Comms & Strategy Colorado bank robber arrested after throwing money around while yelling 'Merry Christmas' https://t.co/GpU230eiQj 2 minutes ago

DimitreusK

Big Ape With Gadgets RT @CrusadeAtheist: This bank robber knows what holiday spirit is all about. I wish more criminals were as altruistic. 🙏💪 The world woul… 36 minutes ago

thescarecrow76

Scare Crow He obviously did not complete the Willie Sutton School of Bank Robbery. Needs to work on his technique. Phase 3 - T… https://t.co/HniIdF3auL 41 minutes ago

luiscerezo

Luis Cerezo Wasn't me... Fox News: Colorado bank robber arrested after throwing money around while yelling 'Merry Christmas'. https://t.co/XKIEONycAm 52 minutes ago

CrusadeAtheist

🔥🙏🔥Atheist Crusade🔥🙏🏼🔥 This bank robber knows what holiday spirit is all about. I wish more criminals were as altruistic. 🙏💪 The world… https://t.co/UHpR95dnPA 1 hour ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Colorado bank robber arrested after throwing money around while yelling 'Merry Christmas' https://t.co/Lc6trJRl8U https://t.co/OxuAP6HcbC 1 hour ago

thethornereport

The Thorne Report Colorado bank robber arrested after throwing money around while yelling 'Merry Christmas' https://t.co/erm2caUq8d https://t.co/XXjaPFTZVx 1 hour ago

FoxNewsPakistan

Fox News Pakistan Colorado bank robber arrested after throwing money around while yelling 'Merry Christmas' https://t.co/unIIcG3UsA https://t.co/VAYOFvbD1G 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.