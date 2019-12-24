UNCC shooting victim Riley Howell has been immortalized by Lucasfilm as a Jedi

Riley Howell, the UNC Charlotte student fatally shot protecting his classmates in the shooting, has been hailed a hero and now immortalized as a Jedi.



Recent related news from verified sources UNCC shooting victim Riley Howell immortalized as a Jedi by Star Wars creator Lucasfilm The T.C. Roberson High School graduate was fatally shot while protecting his classmates. Lucasfilm incorporated a character based on Howell's name.

USATODAY.com 12 hours ago



FOXNews.com 4 hours ago



