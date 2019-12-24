Global  

UNCC shooting victim Riley Howell has been immortalized by Lucasfilm as a Jedi

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Riley Howell, the UNC Charlotte student fatally shot protecting his classmates in the shooting, has been hailed a hero and now immortalized as a Jedi.
 
