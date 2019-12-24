Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Max Yu, Young Theater Graduate, Wins $45,000 Playwriting Prize

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Yu won the Relentless Award for “Nightwatch,” a story based on his family that he wrote as a student at the University of California, Los Angeles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

leoballiache

Leonardo Balliache Max Yu, Young Theater Graduate, Wins $45,000 Playwriting Prize https://t.co/bTK8qgtL0c https://t.co/ulScNxAJi8 3 minutes ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Max Yu, Young Theater Graduate, Wins $45,000 Playwriting Prize https://t.co/xNTRr36SW0 https://t.co/QsxjJEzsyt 17 minutes ago

FatangNakul

Nakul Saini Max Yu, Young Theater Graduate, Wins $45,000 Playwriting Prize https://t.co/GpTXX9a2ap https://t.co/tgwC69cSiJ 33 minutes ago

garjunp

Azzubhai Max Yu, Young Theater Graduate, Wins $45,000 Playwriting Prize by BY NANCY COLEMAN https://t.co/ZQNP7E9Tfm https://t.co/Ys8yE89MPQ 1 hour ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Max Yu, Young Theater Graduate, Wins $45,000 Playwriting Prize by BY NANCY COLEMAN https://t.co/TylQmtV46w https://t.co/rlbdWyH45N 1 hour ago

ktvocalstudio

KT Vocal Studio "Max Yu, Young Theater Graduate, Wins $45,000 Playwriting Prize" by BY NANCY COLEMAN via NYT https://t.co/r3XYAw5Knh 1 hour ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #Theater #AwardsDecorationsandHonors Max Yu, Young Theater Graduate, Wins $45,000 Playwriting Prize https://t.co/NZijm9eC4Y h… 1 hour ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Theater #AwardsDecorationsandHonors Max Yu, Young Theater Graduate, Wins $45,000 Playwriting Prize… https://t.co/x2hIofZkue 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.