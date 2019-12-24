Global  

Boeing's Decision To Halt Production Of 737 Max Will Hit Wichita Hard

NPR Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Boeing's decision to halt production of its 737 Max jet next month will have far-reaching impacts on thousands of workers at supply chain companies in Wichita, the "Air Capital of the World."
