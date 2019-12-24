Global  

Pentagon Warns Military Personnel Against At-Home DNA Tests

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The tests, from companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry, have become popular holiday gifts, but the military is warning service members of risks to their careers.
News video: Pentagon Warns Military Personnel To Not Use DNA Tests

Pentagon Warns Military Personnel To Not Use DNA Tests 01:03

 The Pentagon is citing concerns that the popular tests will provide an opportunity for security breaches.

Why the Pentagon Is Warning Against the Use of Home DNA Kits [Video]Why the Pentagon Is Warning Against the Use of Home DNA Kits

Pentagon officials are warning military personnel about the use of home DNA kits. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste explains.

Pentagon Warns Personnel to Avoid At-Home DNA Tests [Video]Pentagon Warns Personnel to Avoid At-Home DNA Tests

The Pentagon has warned military personnel to avoid at-home DNA tests over security concerns.

Pentagon tells military personnel to avoid commercial DNA tests

The Pentagon has recently circulated a memo advising military personnel not to do at-home DNA tests, according to Yahoo News. It reportedly warned military...
Pentagon warns home DNA tests pose ‘personal and operational risks’ to military members

Pentagon warns home DNA tests pose ‘personal and operational risks’ to military membersThe Pentagon has advised military members to avoid using take-home DNA kits because of concerns about “unintended security consequences and increased risk to...
