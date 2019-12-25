Global  

Community helps Christmas tree farmer after fire

CBS News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
When a fire destroyed Christmas tree farmer Larry Ryerson's equipment, his community decided to step up to help. Now, he's back to business. Mark Strassmann shares his story.
