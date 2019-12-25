Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New York Cares Hands Out Winter Coats On Christmas Eve

CBS 2 Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Just in time for the winter season, hundreds of heavy coats were distributed Tuesday to those in need in Manhattan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Heavy Coats Being Given Out Those In Need

Heavy Coats Being Given Out Those In Need 02:01

 CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the effort to distribute heavy winter coats to those in need across New York City.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Winter wonderland created for local woman fighting cancer [Video]Winter wonderland created for local woman fighting cancer

Christmas is a time for giving, and Mary Even's family and friends gave her a present she'll never forget - her own personal winter wonderland. "I kinda adopted a policy that I live one day at a time,..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:38Published

Bucks star Khris Middleton provides entire elementary school with winter coats [Video]Bucks star Khris Middleton provides entire elementary school with winter coats

NBA Bucks player Khris Middleton and UnitedHealthcare gave every student at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School a brand new coat for the winter.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:44Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.