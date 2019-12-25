Global  

Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting ‘Merry Christmas’

Reuters Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
A man with a white beard was being held on $10,000 bond for allegedly robbing a Colorado bank and throwing the stolen cash into the air while shouting, “Merry Christmas” to passersby, police and local media reported on Tuesday.
News video: Suspect Accused Of Robbing Bank, Throwing Money & Saying 'Merry Christmas'

Suspect Accused Of Robbing Bank, Throwing Money & Saying 'Merry Christmas' 00:39

 Police said the robber, later identified as David Oliver, 65, walked into the Academy Bank on 1 S. Tejon St., claimed to have a weapon and took cash from a teller before throwing it in the air and yelling, "Merry Christmas!"

