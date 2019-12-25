Eduard Antoniu Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas' https://t.co/EF7mLZQr89 via @MailOnline 43 seconds ago

hopes and fears RT @SkyNews: A man with a white beard has been arrested for allegedly robbing a bank and throwing stolen money in the air while shouting "M… 1 minute ago

Right Wing Talk Bank Robber Throws Cash in Air, Shouts 'Merry Christmas': A white-bearded man allegedly robbed a Colorado Springs b… https://t.co/ueTp1xV0YW 3 minutes ago

WILX News 10 Witnesses say an alleged robber was doing everything he could to get caught after holding up a Colorado bank https://t.co/nWqoQvmIzX 5 minutes ago

no name hella game RT @Reuters: Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas' https://t.co/h39TPdI3ga https://t.co/EwvPTCFi1c 18 minutes ago

Apryl Smith RT @windmillcharger: Now this is Christmas spirit I admire! Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting ‘Merry Christmas’ https://t.… 33 minutes ago

Riddlemethis RT @TimesLIVE: David Wayne Oliver was arrested after allegedly robbing a bank then throwing the money into the air and shouting, "Merry Chr… 38 minutes ago