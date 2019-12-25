Global  

President Trump, First Lady Attend Christmas Eve Church Service In West Palm Beach

cbs4.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The Trumps attended a Christmas Eve church service in West Palm Beach Tuesday night.
News video: President Trump and First Lady attend Christmas Eve service in West Palm Beach

President Trump and First Lady attend Christmas Eve service in West Palm Beach 00:59

 President Trump and the First Lady attended Christmas Eve church service in West Palm Beach.

Trump to hold first 2020 rally in Ohio

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold his first rally of 2020 in Ohio next month, potentially coinciding with the beginnings of the...
Seattle Times

Trump escapes chill of Washington for Florida holiday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has escaped the chill of Washington and his impeachment to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s in sunny...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

