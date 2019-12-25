UNC Charlotte shooting hero honored with new Star Wars character

Ri-Lee Howell, named for the late Riley Howell, is a Jedi Master and historian of the Jedi Order.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Daisy Ridley Doesn't See Herself as Main 'Star Wars' Hero Daisy Ridley Doesn't See Herself as Main 'Star Wars' Hero. The actress has played Rey throughout the new trilogy but suggests it's much more of a team effort. I would say I haven't played the hero.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:57Published 2 weeks ago Adam Driver feared Star Wars axe on The Force Awakens Adam Driver feared Star Wars axe on 'The Force Awakens' The 'Marriage Story' star joined the franchise at the beginning of Disney's new trilogy in 2015's 'The Force Awakens', and his first job during.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:04Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources UNC Charlotte Student Riley Howell, Who Died Saving Classmates From Gunman, Honored as Jedi Master in New Star Wars Book

TIME 15 hours ago





Tweets about this