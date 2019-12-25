Global  

UNC Charlotte shooting hero honored with new Star Wars character

CBS News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Ri-Lee Howell, named for the late Riley Howell, is a Jedi Master and historian of the Jedi Order.
