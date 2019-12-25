Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christians Flock To St. Patrick’s For Annual Midnight Mass On Christmas Eve

CBS 2 Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the midnight mass from St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: St. Patrick's Hosts Christmas Eve Midnight Mass

St. Patrick's Hosts Christmas Eve Midnight Mass 02:57

 CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the midnight mass from St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

St. Patrick's Cathedral Hold Christmas Eve Mass [Video]St. Patrick's Cathedral Hold Christmas Eve Mass

CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest from St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan as Christians gather to celebrate Christmas.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No midnight Mass on Christmas in Baghdad, 'for security reasons' (AsiaNews)

The Chaldean Catholic Patriarchate of Baghdad has announced that there will be no midnight Mass for Christmas in the Iraqi capital. Patriarch Louis Sako said...
Catholic Culture

Christmas festivities begin in West Bank town of Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Thousands of Christian pilgrims descended on the West Bank town of Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, ahead of...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.