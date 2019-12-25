Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Century-Old Bronxville Christmas Pageant Tradition Continues On Christmas Eve

CBS 2 Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
This annual tradition comes together with the clergy and congregation of seven different churches in Bronxville.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Bronxville Christmas Pageant Tradition Continues

Bronxville Christmas Pageant Tradition Continues 01:46

 CBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the Bronxville Christmas Pageant, which has been held for over a century.

Recent related videos from verified sources

A Christmas Eve Book Tradition [Video]A Christmas Eve Book Tradition

There is so much going on during our holiday celebrations, sometimes it's nice to just calm down and enjoy your family. A great way to do this is by reading a festive book together. Carole Barrowman..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:40Published

Study: People start appreciating practical holiday gifts by this age [Video]Study: People start appreciating practical holiday gifts by this age

By the age of 24, Americans appreciate a practical gift for the holidays, according to new research.  A survey of 2,000 Americans who celebrate a winter holiday by giving or receiving gifts..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Reba McEntire Reveals Unique Christmas Tradition With Son Shelby Blackstock

You probably don’t have the same Christmas tradition as Reba McEntire and her son Shelby Blackstock! The 64-year-old country singer opened up about the unusual...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.