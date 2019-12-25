Global  

What’s In The Bag? Shoppers Keep Buying Until The Last Minute On Christmas Eve

CBS 2 Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas finds out what's in shopper's shopping bags as they rush to get last-minute Christmas gifts.
News video: Christmas shoppers deal with last-minute rush

Christmas shoppers deal with last-minute rush 01:30

 Stores were busy on this Christmas Eve, with shoppers finishing up their last-minute buys before Christmas. In Howard, the Meijer parking lot was packed.

GAMECO CRASH [Video]GAMECO CRASH

As last minute shoppers hit the stores before christmas -- one local retailer is cleaning up the mess left behind after a car drove through it's store front.

Credit: KOAMPublished

Shoppers Pack Target For Last Minute Christmas Shopping [Video]Shoppers Pack Target For Last Minute Christmas Shopping

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

ET Last Minute Before Christmas Deals: 15 Percent off $50 Apple Gift Card

With Christmas eve tomorrow, you are all but out of time to shop for your friends and family. If you still need a gift, it's not too late to get some items from...
ExtremeTech Also reported by •Wales Online

Getting your last gift on Christmas Eve? You're not alone and Kroger's registers even went down

The International Council of Shopping Centers predicted that 74 million Americans will pick up last-minute presents on Christmas Eve.
USATODAY.com


