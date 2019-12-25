Pope celebrates Midnight Mass at the Vatican



Recent related videos from verified sources Pope Francis celebrates Midnight Mass Pope Francis assured the faithful on Christmas Eve that God loves everyone, “even the worst of us”, as he celebrated the joyous birth of Christ after a less-than-joyful year of scandals and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published 8 hours ago Catholic nuns working non-stop to prepare silk robes for Pope's visit to Thailand Catholic nuns were working non-stop today (November 8) to prepare Thai silk robes for the visit of Pope Francis to Thailand. The Catholic mission of Bangkok has been tasked with preparing 200.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:55Published on November 8, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Lukewarm Christians put God in a corner, Pope preaches at weekday Mass (Vatican News) At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on December 16, Pope Francis preached on Matthew 21:23-27, the Gospel reading of the day.

Catholic Culture 1 week ago



Pope celebrates Mass for Rome's Filipino community (Vatican News) “We are all called to practice charity together with those who live in the existential peripheries, using our different gifts to renew the signs of the...

Catholic Culture 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this