Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Pope celebrates Midnight Mass at the Vatican

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Pope Francis assured the faithful on Christmas Eve that God loves everyone - "even the worst of us" - as he celebrated Christmas Eve Midnight Mass at the Vatican. (Dec. 25)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pope Francis celebrates Midnight Mass [Video]Pope Francis celebrates Midnight Mass

Pope Francis assured the faithful on Christmas Eve that God loves everyone, “even the worst of us”, as he celebrated the joyous birth of Christ after a less-than-joyful year of scandals and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Catholic nuns working non-stop to prepare silk robes for Pope's visit to Thailand [Video]Catholic nuns working non-stop to prepare silk robes for Pope's visit to Thailand

Catholic nuns were working non-stop today (November 8) to prepare Thai silk robes for the visit of Pope Francis to Thailand. The Catholic mission of Bangkok has been tasked with preparing 200..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lukewarm Christians put God in a corner, Pope preaches at weekday Mass (Vatican News)

At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on December 16, Pope Francis preached on Matthew 21:23-27, the Gospel reading of the day.
Catholic Culture

Pope celebrates Mass for Rome's Filipino community (Vatican News)

“We are all called to practice charity together with those who live in the existential peripheries, using our different gifts to renew the signs of the...
Catholic Culture

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.