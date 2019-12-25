Global  

New York City man, 60, beaten by muggers over $1 in brutal attack caught on video

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Surveillance video shows a group of muggers punching, kicking and stomping on a 60-year-old man in New York City early Tuesday, in an attack that left the victim critically injured.
