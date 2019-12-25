Global  

Tips for holding onto the holiday spirit all year

CBS News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The holidays don't always go according to plan, but even if it's not picture perfect, research shows having family traditions helps make the holiday season brighter. Happiness expert and author Gretchen Rubin joins “CBS This Morning” with tips on how to hold onto the spirit of the season all year long.
