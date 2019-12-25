Global  

Police Seek SUV Possibly Linked To Rockland County Hit-And-Run

CBS 2 Wednesday, 25 December 2019
Police in Rockland County are looking for this silver SUV last seen traveling south on Route 9 in Stony Point Tuesday evening.
News video: Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Hit-And-Run In Stony Point

Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Hit-And-Run In Stony Point 00:24

 Rockland County began looking for a silver SUV possibly with front grill damage last seen traveling south on Route 9 in Stony Point that same evening, leading to the arrest of its 27-year-old owner Jorge Flores-Villalba. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Man Accused In Fatal Rockland County Hit-And-Run Released Under New Bail Reform Law [Video]Man Accused In Fatal Rockland County Hit-And-Run Released Under New Bail Reform Law

Police say a woman was struck and killed by an unlicensed driver who left the scene on Christmas Eve; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Stony Point Police Looking For Driver Of Silver SUV [Video]Stony Point Police Looking For Driver Of Silver SUV

The driver is wanted for questioning after a pedestrian was struck. Police say the SUV may be a Honda Pilot and may have front grill damage. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

