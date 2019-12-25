Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mistletoe Musings On Christmas Day

cbs4.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Ah, some Christmas time traditions never grow old like festive holiday lights, a sea of presents underneath the tree and, who could forget, kissing under a sprig of mistletoe.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mistletoe & Menorahs movie [Video]Mistletoe & Menorahs movie

Mistletoe & Menorahs - Official Trailer - MarVista Entertainment When a woman enlists the help of her friend’s co-worker to land a big account before the holidays, she realizes they may have more in..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:05Published

A sixth-form pupil is devastated after his Christmas suits were BANNED by his 'Grinch' teachers who said they were not appropria [Video]A sixth-form pupil is devastated after his Christmas suits were BANNED by his "Grinch" teachers who said they were not appropria

SWSYsuit - by Jack Wright A sixth-form pupil is devastated after his snazzy Christmas suits were BANNED by his "Grinch" teachers who said they were not appropriate for school.George Johnson, 17,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.