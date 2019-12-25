Global  

Family rescued after 24 hours lost in Colorado's snowy mountains

CBS News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The family got stuck in the snow after their GPS took them through a precarious route.
Texas family found after spending a day trapped in San Juan Mountains [Video]Texas family found after spending a day trapped in San Juan Mountains

A Texas family found was found unharmed in the San Juan Mountains on Christmas Eve.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:57Published

San Miguel County Undersheriff Helps Rescue Texas Family Stuck In Snow [Video]San Miguel County Undersheriff Helps Rescue Texas Family Stuck In Snow

A family from Texas was found alive after going missing for 24 hours in the San Juan National Forest in southwest Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:30Published


