Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New York City Law To Prevent For-Hire Cars From Cruising Struck Down

CBS 2 Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
A state supreme court judge strikes down a law that would have limited for-hire cruising in New York City.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Dismisses Law To Prevent For-Hire Cars From Cruising [Video]Judge Dismisses Law To Prevent For-Hire Cars From Cruising

A law set to take effect next year would have prevented rideshare drivers and other for-hire livery vehicles from riding around the busiest parts of the city without passengers. CBS2's Aundrea..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published

Wisconsin city to allow snowball fights after 50-year ban [Video]Wisconsin city to allow snowball fights after 50-year ban

WAUSAU, WISCONSIN — After a more than 50-year ban on snowball fights, residents of Wausau, Wisconsin could soon freely pelt each other with balls of ice. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge strikes down NYC law limiting Uber and Lyft driver cruising time

Uber and Lyft have won a major legal battle in one of their most important US markets. On Monday, a state judge ruled that a New York City law designed to...
engadget Also reported by •The Verge

New York City rule limiting for-hire cruising is struck down

NEW YORK (AP) — A state judge on Monday struck down a New York City rule expected to take effect next year that would have limited how much time Uber, Lyft and...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.