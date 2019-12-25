Global  

ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff dies at age 34

CBS News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Popular sports reporter died the day before Christmas after coming down with pneumonia earlier this month.
Recent related news from verified sources

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, 34, dies on birthday

Edward Aschoff began his career at ESPN as an SEC reporter for ESPN.com in 2011, before taking on a more expanded role for the network in 2017.
USATODAY.com

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff has died at the age of 34
FOX Sports

