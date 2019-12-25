Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Long Island Firehouse Burns Down, Equipment And Vehicles Destroyed

CBS 2 Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Investigators are looking into a fire that burned a Long Island firehouse in North Massapequa on Wednesday morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Raw Video: Long Island Firehouse Burns Down

Raw Video: Long Island Firehouse Burns Down 01:04

 Investigators are looking into a fire that burned a Long Island firehouse in North Massapequa on Wednesday morning.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Early-Morning Fire At Cedarhurst Shoppes [Video]Early-Morning Fire At Cedarhurst Shoppes

Flames ripped through a row of businesses early this morning on Long Island.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:14Published

Fire Rips Through Businesses In Cedarhurst [Video]Fire Rips Through Businesses In Cedarhurst

Flames broke out early this morning at the Cedarhurst Shoppes on Long Island.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Long Island Family Fed Up With Vehicles Crashing Into Their Backyard

A car crashed into a family's backyard in Seaford, Long Island, Friday, leaving their property destroyed. And it's not the first time.
CBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

avery16fan

Yvette 🇵🇷🙋♊ RT @DaveCarlinTV: Long Island Firehouse Burns Down, Equipment And Vehicles Destroyed @CBSNewYork @DaveCarlinTV https://t.co/Mo6YRU8QLU 1 week ago

DaveCarlinTV

Dave Carlin Long Island Firehouse Burns Down, Equipment And Vehicles Destroyed @CBSNewYork @DaveCarlinTV https://t.co/Mo6YRU8QLU 1 week ago

WILKDOGG13

WILKDOGG52 RT @STATter911: Christmas morning & the firehouse & its apparatus burns. Watch early video from Long Island-https://t.co/J0sTZ9kQ6l #firefi… 1 week ago

iamphilhunt

Phil Hunt Yesterday a firehouse burned down and ive never been so confused in my life...https://t.co/MUjWYc4J03 https://t.co/eukN7RLAkT 1 week ago

NFSAPFP

NFSA PFP Early video: Long Island firehouse burns on Christmas Day https://t.co/ozVPVsyMng via @statter911 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.