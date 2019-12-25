Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christmas Dinner Do’s & Don’ts

cbs4.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Now that the presents are opened, the next big thing on everyone's minds on Christmas Day will be the mouth-watering feast tonight.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Christmas Day feast at Catholic Charities

Christmas Day feast at Catholic Charities 02:24

 Catholic Charities will serve a Christmas feast to approximately 1,000 people today who might now have a Christmas dinner otherwise.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Santa To A Senior' Program Provides Simple Gifts For Elderly In Need [Video]'Santa To A Senior' Program Provides Simple Gifts For Elderly In Need

Seniors in need are getting exactly what they want for Christmas thanks people across the Bay Area participating in the Be A Santa To A Senior program. Jackie Ward reports. (12-25-2019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published

Salvation Army Volunteers Deliver Thousands Of Christmas Meals In San Francisco [Video]Salvation Army Volunteers Deliver Thousands Of Christmas Meals In San Francisco

Hundreds of volunteers spent their Christmas morning at the Salvation Army preparing and delivering thousands of meals to people in need across San Francisco. Jackie Ward reports. (12-25-2019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The full Christmas dinner menu being served at Hull Prison

The full Christmas dinner menu being served at Hull PrisonThe Christmas dinner menus for HMP Hull, HMP Humber and HMP Full Sutton have been released
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •Daily RecordBBC NewsWales Online

'I would have been on my own this Christmas if I had not been invited here' - Guests treated to Christmas meal thank volunteers who made the event possible

'I would have been on my own this Christmas if I had not been invited here' - Guests treated to Christmas meal thank volunteers who made the event possibleCaring couple Nikki and Duane Barrett, of Affordable Foods in Blurton, served up a free Christmas dinner for lonely people from across the city
Staffordshire Newsletter

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.