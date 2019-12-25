There have been more mass shootings than days in 2019

More than 1,000 people have been shot or killed in Baltimore so far this year. Police report there have been 703 non-fatal shootings in 2019 and 304 killings, of which 272 were fatal shootings. There..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:22Published
In this special presentation, Denver7 is sitting down with a group of students from across the Denver metro to have a candid conversation about school safety, mental health and the solutions that have..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 05:20Published