There have been more mass shootings than days in 2019

CBS News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Before the year has even ended, 2019 has already surpassed a previous record for mass shootings in one year
More Than 1,000 People Shot Or Killed In Baltimore So Far This Year [Video]More Than 1,000 People Shot Or Killed In Baltimore So Far This Year

More than 1,000 people have been shot or killed in Baltimore so far this year. Police report there have been 703 non-fatal shootings in 2019 and 304 killings, of which 272 were fatal shootings. There..

A candid conversation with Colorado students about school safety [Video]A candid conversation with Colorado students about school safety

In this special presentation, Denver7 is sitting down with a group of students from across the Denver metro to have a candid conversation about school safety, mental health and the solutions that have..

Horrific high: Shootings push US to record for most mass killings

Database shows that there were more mass killings in 2019 than any year dating back to at least the 1970s.
The Age

Mass murders in 2019 at record high, more mass shootings than days

The United States in 2019 has experienced 417 mass shootings, more than there are days in the year, and a record high of 41 mass murders that resulted in four or...
SeattlePI.com

