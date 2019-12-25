Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Guardian angels: The most bizarre and amazing rescues of 2019 in pictures and videos

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The year saw some people fell into septic tanks, others down drain pipes or silos – but no matter what kind of rock and a hard place they found themselves stuck in, there were rescuers to pull them out.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jdifrancis

jdifrancis Guardian angels: The most bizarre and amazing rescues of 2019 in pictures and videos https://t.co/V14fAWGbk6 2 days ago

TheDignews

Karen Guardian angels: The most bizarre and amazing rescues of 2019 in pictures and videos https://t.co/ypKEtBPZtR #FoxNews 2 days ago

Karrasamelia5

Karrasamelia RT @motovon1: Guardian angels: The most bizarre and amazing rescues of 2019 in pictures and videos https://t.co/ENdkLW3Oov #FoxNews 3 days ago

motovon1

Police News Guardian angels: The most bizarre and amazing rescues of 2019 in pictures and videos https://t.co/ENdkLW3Oov #FoxNews 3 days ago

PaydayloanUK007

Payday Loan The year saw some people fell into septic tanks, others down drain pipes or silos – but no matter what kind of rock… https://t.co/thaXTJB2yQ 3 days ago

Y__News_

Y News Guardian angels: The most bizarre and amazing rescues of 2019 in pictures and videos The year saw some people fell… https://t.co/vStSgT6C7z 3 days ago

cock_news

cock and ball news Guardian angels: The most bizarre and amazing rescues of 2019 in pictures and cocks and balls 3 days ago

VetApologist

🇺🇸Veteran Apologist🇺🇸 RT @warriors_mom: Guardian angels 👼🏼🙏🏾The most bizarre and amazing rescues of 2019 in pictures and videos. Fox News #BackTheBlue #Heroes h… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.