Hero Killed In UNC-Charlotte Shooting Immortalized As 'Star Wars' Jedi

The character is named Ri-Lee Howell and was first mentioned in the Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker visual dictionary, CNN reported. ;

Student who died tackling U.S. gunman to be honoured as a 'Star Wars' Jedi The makers of Star Wars have created a character in honor of Riley Howell, student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte who died in April while...

CTV News 3 days ago Also reported by • NYTimes.com

