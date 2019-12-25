Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hero Killed In UNC-Charlotte Shooting Immortalized As 'Star Wars' Jedi

NPR Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Riley Howell, who died saving his classmates from a gunman last April, was a Star Wars fan. Now he is a part of the Star Wars universe.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Brings in $175 Million Opening Weekend

'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Brings in $175 Million Opening Weekend 00:21

 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' brought in 'just' $175 million in its debut weekend, which is considered a flop by the franchise's standards.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week [Video]Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week The latest instalment of the science fiction franchise brought in the whopping figure during its first seven days of release. Domestically in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Star Wars Jedi named for hero student in U. of North Carolina shooting

Star Wars Jedi named for hero student in U. of North Carolina shootingThe character is named Ri-Lee Howell and was first mentioned in the Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker visual dictionary, CNN reported. ;
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •IndependentJapan Today

Student who died tackling U.S. gunman to be honoured as a 'Star Wars' Jedi

The makers of Star Wars have created a character in honor of Riley Howell, student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte who died in April while...
CTV News Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.