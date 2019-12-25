Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Arrest made in murder of brother of 49ers quarterback

CBS News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Michael D. Mosley will be booked on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

20-Year-Old Girl Stabs, Kills Brother Then Drives Him To Grand Prairie Hospital [Video]20-Year-Old Girl Stabs, Kills Brother Then Drives Him To Grand Prairie Hospital

A 20-year-old girl stabbed her teenaged brother then brought him to a Grand Prairie hospital, where he later died Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:21Published

Colorado Springs Man Who Killed 2 Siblings, Malik Murphy, Sentenced [Video]Colorado Springs Man Who Killed 2 Siblings, Malik Murphy, Sentenced

A Colorado Springs man who stabbed his two young siblings to death has been sentenced to 96 years in prison. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arrest made in connection with the killing of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother

Clayton Beathard was one of three victims in a Saturday stabbing in Nashville
CBS Sports

Brother of 49ers quarterback killed in double murder

Three people were stabbed outside The Dogwood bar in Nashville on Saturday morning.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Your1Phoenician

Rosie Marie•~ RT @CBSNews: Arrest made in murder of 49ers quarterback's brother https://t.co/HBkWcGGu91 https://t.co/bRCtMx60fs 50 minutes ago

WHronis

William Hronis RT @KDKA: JUSTICE: Arrest made in murder of the brother of 49ers quarterback. https://t.co/Fc9sdlsQUk 1 hour ago

KDKA

KDKA JUSTICE: Arrest made in murder of the brother of 49ers quarterback. https://t.co/Fc9sdlsQUk 2 hours ago

DeviStCharles

Devereaux Arrest made in murder of brother of 49ers quarterback #SmartNews 🤨Oh look, not a mark on him https://t.co/QHaKAjqU9S 2 hours ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy Arrest made in murder of brother of 49ers quarterback https://t.co/E3Un17kMZj https://t.co/NhnbxCf4f5 3 hours ago

CedarRapidsIow

Cedar Rapids Iowa * Neighbor recount moments of Mosley’s arrest  WKRN News 2 * Suspect in fatal stabbing of two men, including brothe… https://t.co/vIqrdNy5Q7 3 hours ago

_Sound_Around_

Sound Around Arrest made in murder of brother of 49ers quarterback Michael D. Mosley will be booked on two counts of criminal ho… https://t.co/vDwCJwuHgZ 5 hours ago

JEFFREYLKLUMP

Jeffrey L. Klump Arrest made in murder of brother of 49ers quarterback https://t.co/apbtDqGX9P 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.