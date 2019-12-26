"Friends" theme song writer Allee Willis dies at 72

Allee Willis, who wrote the iconic theme song to the TV show “Friends” and co-wrote the Earth, Wind & Fire classics “September” and “Boogie Wonderland,” died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles at the age of 72, it was announced Wednesday.
