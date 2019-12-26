Global  

"Friends" theme song writer Allee Willis dies at 72

CBS News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Songwriter Allee Willis has died in Los Angeles. Willis was one of the music industry's most colorful characters who brought a lot of joy to the world.
News video: Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis

Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis 00:27

 Allee Willis, who wrote the iconic theme song to the TV show “Friends” and co-wrote the Earth, Wind & Fire classics “September” and “Boogie Wonderland,” died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles at the age of 72, it was announced Wednesday.

Friends theme song writer Allee Willis dead at 72

Allee Willis, a Detroit-born writer whose musical works included The Color Purple on Broadway as well as the theme song from the TV show Friends, and Earth, Wind...
CBC.ca Also reported by •TMZ.comCBS NewsFOXNews.comSifySeattle TimesBillboard.comUpworthyBBC News

Allee Willis, ‘Friends’ Theme and ‘September’ Songwriter, Dies at 72

Allee Willis, one of the music industry’s most colorful figures and a musician whose eclectic credits as a writer and co-writer included Earth, Wind & Fire’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comBBC News

gordo20wall

LILLIE ROSS ‘Friends’ Theme Song & ‘Boogie Wonderland’ Writer Allee Willis Dies On Christmas Eve https://t.co/Xi3FKi6wdF https://t.co/CKoiLoYqRm 14 minutes ago

11Romance

Kenneth Wright 'Friends' Theme Song Writer Allee Willis Dead at 72 https://t.co/cpEaYF26PE 28 minutes ago

raymondJayFm

Raymond Jayson Fox Wow this is so sad she was a friend and mentor https://t.co/9jQqMRh7wR 42 minutes ago

bliss01081570

bliss RT @TMZ: 'Friends' Theme Song Writer Allee Willis Dead at 72 https://t.co/V56nnPENIH 50 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv ‘Friends’ Theme Song Writer Allee Willis Dead at 72 https://t.co/d2Fdc0kVHz 50 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv ‘Friends’ Theme Song Writer Allee Willis Dead at 72 https://t.co/d2Fdc0kVHz 51 minutes ago

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @JustJared: Allee Willis, the co-writer of the "Friends" theme song, has sadly died at 72 https://t.co/elVt8W8Byx 52 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News 'Friends' Theme Song Writer Allee Willis Dead at 72 https://t.co/sTUT6hkh2x #Gossip 53 minutes ago

