Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

U.S. flies spy planes over North Korea amid Christmas gift threat

CBS News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Christmas arrived with no apparent gift from North Korea despite that the regime had threatened to deliver something if the U.S. failed to restart stalled denuclearization talks. But the new bluster is still being taken seriously. Barry Petersen reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump 00:39

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Watching For Christmas Gift From North Korea [Video]U.S. Watching For Christmas Gift From North Korea

Johnny Hernandez reports as leaders around the world keep an eye on the situation (1:31). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Dec. 25, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:31Published

U.S. ready to deal with any N. Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump [Video]U.S. ready to deal with any N. Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump

Kim Jong Un this month threatened a &apos;Christmas gift&apos; for the United States. President Trump says he&apos;s ready to handle any surprises from North Korea. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What's Behind North Korea's 'Christmas Gift' Threat

North Korea has promised to deliver a "Christmas gift" to the United States before the end of the year.
NPR Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSBSCBS NewsWorldNewsSeattle TimesZee NewsReutersSifyNewsyFOXNews.com

Trump Downplays Threat Of 'Gift' From North Korea

North Korea threatened the U.S. with a "Christmas gift" should Washington not ease sanctions by the end of the year. The cryptic threat opened the door for...
NPR Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

2668

Al 😀! U.S. flies four spy planes over North Korea amid Christmas threat: report https://t.co/rQvfJ86xPv 7 minutes ago

redanblacattack

redandblackattack RT @redanblacattack: Really? Someone needs to check that headline. https://t.co/cjkZU7Q6oH https://t.co/R297qbYX7W 13 minutes ago

sedonatimes

SedonaTimes U.S. flies four spy planes over North Korea amid Christmas threat: report https://t.co/pgbM72bHCJ 20 minutes ago

71lugnut

Sexy Senior Citizen RT @NahBabyNah: Little Rocket Man thought it was Santa U.S. flies spy planes over North Korea amid Christmas gift threat - CBS Evening Ne… 22 minutes ago

JoannaSamhouri

Joanna Samhouri RT @thehill: US flies four spy planes over North Korea amid Christmas threat: report https://t.co/6GiErLYtOw https://t.co/RqGhWA0Gie 33 minutes ago

Orionarmstar

OAS Correspondent Did anyone find out what the gift was? https://t.co/FFzTkOWTl1 42 minutes ago

TinaFra80898810

ConservativeMarie REPORT: U.S. flies four spy planes over North Korea amid Christmas threat https://t.co/naSOLYGs0p via @realdennislynch 55 minutes ago

DudekLinda

Linda Dudek 🍑 U.S. flies four spy planes over North Korea amid Christmas threat: report | TheHill #SmartNews https://t.co/f5Yfj4q6Ht 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.