Trump and first lady share Christmas video message

CBS News Thursday, 26 December 2019
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump spent Christmas day at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. They had no public appearances. But they did share a video message. Mr. Trump said Americans "must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect."
News video: Donald and Melania Trump share Christmas wishes on Twitter

Donald and Melania Trump share Christmas wishes on Twitter 01:09

 U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday (December 25) posted a Christmas greeting video on Twitter.

Donald Trump and wife attend Christmas Eve service in Florida

US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended a music-filled Christmas Eve service at a Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated church.
WorldNews

President Trump, First Lady Attend Christmas Eve Church Service In West Palm Beach

The Trumps attended a Christmas Eve church service in West Palm Beach Tuesday night.
cbs4.com

